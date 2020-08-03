Prague might reintroduce compulsory mask-wearing in all public transport in fall
Despite the fact that the Czech Republic managed to limit the spread of the coronavirus, it did not manage to get rid of it entirely, and several recent instances, including a sudden spike in Prague’s cases, demonstrated the worrying tendency of the accelerating spread of Covid-19 in Czechia. Several experts noted that it is very likely that mask-wearing will become compulsory again in October or November, once the forecast conditions allow for it.
Even though the virus is yet limited to local outbreaks, the situation might become more complicated in fall, when the flu season begins.
“This is definitely something we will ponder on in order to prevent the infection spread at a time when a number of other respiratory viruses will be circulating in the country, and when the situation will be more difficult to tackle than now,” Health Minister Adam Vojtech (for ANO) told CTK, as Expats.CZ reported.
At the moment, the only public transport which falls under the mandatory wearing of masks on the entire territory of the Czech Republic is the metro, but citizens might expect that to change in the upcoming months.
"We certainly expect to introduce the wearing of medical masks on trams and buses as soon as the climate permits”, said the director of Prague hygiene station Zdeňka Jágrová after the spike of cases last week, 420 CZ reports.
