Prague Symphony Orchestra will hold a free concert on the 26th of August
For all the music lovers our there: Prague Symphony Orchestra (traditionally known as FOK) announced that they will be holding a free concert in the Wallenstein Garden on Wednesday, 26th August. The concert will start at 5pm, and, according to FOK’s official website, will last approximately 1,5 hours. The performance will be conducted by the amazing Jan Kučera.
This time, the repertoire will consist of some fairly different pieces and genres. First of all, the concert will pay tribute to Ludwig Van Beethoven’s 250th birthday. Prague Symphony Orchestra kept coming back to his works throughout the entire 2020 season, and during the concert in the Wallenstein Garden, they will perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op. 67.
Then they will proceed to Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’ Waltz of the Flowers from "The Nutcracker", as, according to the organizers, it fits perfectly in the garden space. There must be nothing better than hearing familiar upbringing notes while surrounded by the beauty of the Wallenstein Garden!
Finally, the concert will wrap up with the modern favourites: music from “Pirates of the Caribbean”, “Game of Thrones”, and some Czech classics.
