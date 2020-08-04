Ukraine eliminated Czech Republic from list of epidemiologically safe countries
Since 1st August, Ukraine updated its Covid-19-risk classification policy, which led to the Czech Republic being eliminated from the list of safe countries. As of August 1st, all citizens travelling to Ukraine from the Czech Republic will either have to present a negative Covid-19 test or go into a mandatory isolation for 14 days, Vinegret.cz reports.
New classification divides countries into the following categories: red zones (high-risk) and green zones (low-risk). Red zones include all countries where the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants outweighs the Ukrainian index over the last 14 days, or if the number of new cases over the last two weeks exceeds 30%.
Similarly, as of Monday, Romania was deleted from Czechia’s list of epidemiologically safe countries. Workers coming from Romania – along with those arriving from Sweden, Luxembourg, Portugal and Bulgaria – will have to present a negative Covid-19 test done in the Czech Republic dating no older than 4 days.
The Foreign Ministry warned that Sweden, Luxembourg, Portugal and Bulgaria might all soon be withdrawn from the “safe territories” list, as well, Expats.cz reports.
