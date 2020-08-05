Artists Day Festival at Nelahozeves Castle
Have you ever wanted to try an artistic profession for a day? Now’s your chance! Come to Nelahozeves Castle for Artists Day on Saturday, August 8.
Try on different hats and experience a day in the life of a drummer, seamstress, juggler, and more! The festival’s fun and varied program offers workshops, arts and crafts stands, puppet theater, historical dance performances, and a fashion show boasting the best of traditional Renaissance garb.
Visitors can also enjoy delicious barbecue pickings and refreshing beverages while taking in the summer sunshine amidst the chateau's scenic grounds.
This event is part of the “Live Saturdays” series of small festivals at Nelahozeves Castle which offer fun activities and entertainment for families, children, and adults!
All-Day Program:
• Drum performance and rhythmic drum lessons
• Juggling performances and workshops for children
• Historical dance performances
• Puppet Theater 100 Monkeys
• Renaissance fashion show
• Seamstress and tailor workshops
• Arts and crafts stands
• Tours of the permanent exhibition
• Creative artistic workshops for kids
Ticket Information:
• Adults: 130 CZK
• Children up to 12, students, seniors: 90 CZK
• Family ticket (2 adults + 2 children up to 12): 310 CZK
• Children under 5 (inclusive): free
* It is recommended to purchase tickets online at https://www.lobkowicz.cz/en/zive-soboty.
* Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
