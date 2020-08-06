There will be PTA: Kino Aero celebration
Paul Thomas Anderson (or, simply, PTA) is an American film director, a writer, a producer, and a modern genius. He has a passion for stories about underdogs who try to find a place for themselves. And for those tales, he invites the acclaimed actors, filmmakers, and music creators. This year, PTA celebrated his 50th birthday. Kino Aero will screen the best of his works August 27-30.
The 4-day trip will begin with “Punch-Drunk Love” (2002), a romantic and absurd comedy starring Adam Sandler, Emily Watson, and Philip Seymour Hoffman. With this film, PTA received an award "Best Director" at the Cannes Film Festival. Barry Egan (Sandler) lives an ordinary life selling toilet plungers and collecting food coupons that promise a trip to another land. His life was determined until he met a woman (Watson) who will change his life completely.
Later this day there’s a screening of “Inherent Vice” (2014). This is a film about PTA’s favorite decade: the 70s filled up with mysteries and chic of those times. Detective Larry "Doc" Sportello (Joaquin Phoenix) has a strong addiction to weed and his ex-girlfriend Shasta Fay Hepworth (Katherine Waterston). Her appearance in his life isn’t another consequence: it’s probably connected to his current detective case.
Friday evening will begin with PTA’s debut “Hard Eight” (1996), starring Philip Baker Hall and Gwyneth Paltrow. “Hard Eight” significantly inferiors to other PTA’s films, but still, it’s interesting to see the beginning of the filmmaking icon. It’s a crime drama about the casino industry and prostitution.
“Boogie Nights” (1997) is the second film by PTA, and this is the film that brought him to the tops of the film industry. A night club waiter Eddie Adams (Mark Wahlberg) decided to become a pornstar. His new name Dirk Diggler leads him to the world of wealth, expensive cars, glamour, and unstoppable drama.
The latest film “Phantom Thread” (2017) will open the Saturday screening. Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) is a fashion designer for a high society, who finds a muse in a cafe, a waitress Alma (Vicky Krieps). The picture is accompanied by a soundtrack written by Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead).
“Magnolia” (1999) is a three-hour experience with several narratives about life crisis. Characters (played by Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Julianne Moore, and others) swamp their dramas, tragedies and difficulties in alcohol, drugs and revealing dialogs.
Sunday schedule will bring us “The Master” (2012) with Joaquin Phoenix, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Amy Adams. “The Master” is the most controversial film in PTA’s filmography: some were disappointed, and some fell in love with the film immediately. A World War II veteran Freddie Quell (Phoenix) becomes close friends with a leader of the religious cult “The Cause.” Quell doesn’t realize that he is a part of another psychological experiment by Lancaster Dodd (Hoffman).
The final day of the PTA celebration will finish with his masterpiece “There Will Be Blood” (2008). This film is frequently included in the lists of the best movies of all time and can be compared to the classics, such as Orson Welles “Citizen Kane” (1941). Daniel Day-Lewis won an Academy Award for the Best Male Actor for his unbelievable performance. A story about Daniel Plainview, an oil magnate, who sets his principles and rules to become the lord of the oil production.
