Hot weather coming back to Czech Republic
Whether the chills, storms and rains ruined your plans or gave you a long-anticipated relief, the synoptics predict the return of hot weather to the Czech Republic starting from Friday, August 7th. The weather will stay at or above the mark 30 °C for at least a week in almost all of Czech regions.
On Friday, the forecasted temperature is 30 °C during the day and 17°C at night – the weather will be sunny with no to very little precipitations. Saturday is expecting similar forecast (30°C during the day and 18°C at night), while Sunday should be cloudier but with the same temperature (30°C during the day and 18°C at night).
From Monday to Sunday, the weather will remain between 30°C and 28°C with storms expected in some regions on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Closer to the second half of the month, the heat is expected to gradually decrease to an average of 24-26°C. Generally, August is a sunnier yet colder month in the Czech Republic than July, which tends to be the hottest one of the year. However, you can never underestimate mother nature, as the highest recorded temperature on the territory of the Czech Republic was set on August 7, 2012, at the scale of 40.4°C. The temperature was measured in Dobřichovice and has not yet been surpassed.
Last year, the Czech Republic saw it hottest recorded summer with an average temperature of 22.9°C.
