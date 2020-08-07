Romantic getaway in Prague: Now or never
With the countryside full of Czech tourists the last gem in the Czech Republic has been left wide-open to those fortunate enough to be within overland distance. With the unprecedented drop in air traffic reaping havoc on the traditionally strong tourist months in Prague, the locals, and the many English speakers turned local, have been given the opportunity to explore the treasures of their adapted homelands; or whatever it may be.
Walking through the city, one gets the feel of Prague cca. 15 years ago, except with all the improvements. There are some tourists, but nothing like the crowded days of past. Tables are available in all the restaurants, half-empty cafes, uncrowded sidewalks and even an enjoyable Charles Bridge crossing await those who chose to explore. No need to shoulder-bump through a crowd; there isn’t one. Avoid the boredom and depression that the delayed Maldives trip has brought, vacation in the jewel of Central-Europe: Prague!
First the most important decision: Where to stay? Even if you live here, it’s a treat to take a babysitter, or call over grandma, and take a mini-vacation within a short distance of home. For those English speakers tucked away in the distant corners of the country, like Brno, this is your opportunity to visit the Czech Republic’s only city: Prague!
Ideally one needs comfort, space and a top location to maximize the experience. In a historical city such as Prague, it is a shame not to surround oneself in the time of old, yet with the comforts of new. We spoke to our partners at H&Hotels Group and they recommended their property just a few minutes walk above Malostranske Namesti, on Šporkova street: Appia Hotel Residences. It’s nestled in that part of Malostranka which few people find themselves wandering through. It is quiet, private and secluded, yet a few minutes walk in either direction from the city’s gems: Prague Castle, Malostranske Namesti, Charles Bridge, restaurants, cafes and Vaclavske Namesti for the brave. There are currently discounts at many venues as they are focused on attracting local business; tourist numbers have fallen drastically obviously.
The Hotel itself is a unique find and encompasses everything a traveler should experience in this treasured city. Have a look here: https://www.appiaresidencesprague.cz/en/gallery/ It is rated number 8 of 670 Prague properties at Tripadvisor, with a 96% “excellent” rating from visitors, yet remains comparatively affordable.
Your correspondent drove to the hotel as an ordinary guest. Coming from Malostranske Namesti it is a little counter intuitive as there is a traffic limitation sign posted. There is also a police check-point, a few hundred meters up Tržište street, making sure no disruptions are planned at the American and German embassies. Tržište street narrows significantly and one needs to choose the correct turns. The road became so narrow I chose to shift two wheels onto the sidewalk rather than risk scrapping an ancient building (or my car). Then a sharp left, past the reception door, and a super sharp left into….. A PARKING GARAGE! This hotel may be the only property in Malostranska with an underground parking garage, and the Prague Monitor convinced management to give our readers 20% off a stay AND FREE PARKING! Just simply book by e-mail at [email protected] with special code V6-20%OFF. For those who choose to drive, we would love to hear if you managed the maneuvers without a scratch to ancient Prague of automobile.
After the parking I came up to a modest front desk. The staff offered me a tour. First, we looked at the rooms. The building originates from the 14th century and there are parts of the original structure highlighted and exposed for visitors to admire. There are four room categories: Double Room Deluxe ( ̴32m²) with a great terrace for relaxing, the Junior Suite ( ̴50m²): a two room suite with an outfitted living room, sleeps 4. The Prestige Junior Suite ( 62m²): a more spacious two room suite which sleeps up to four, including a private terrace on the garden for an outside relax.
Lastly the Grand Apartment ( ̴84m²): two King-sized bed bedrooms, spacious mini-apartment, with living room/kitchenette, ideal for those travelling with children, in-laws or friends . Each room is different in this restored ancient structure, so a pleasant surprise awaits you on each return.
After the room tour the staff showed me the most unique breakfast hall your correspondent has ever seen: a 14th century restored roof loft experience, complete with the original wooden roof structure in place, and small windows where guests can enjoy views of the gardens or even St. Vitas cathedral, the grand cathedral of Prague! It is stunning to say the least.
Lastly, the staff showed me the gardens, complete with a homely gazebo: fit for an afternoon tea or evening cognac. The garden is private, very quiet and tremendously romantic. It completes the hat-trick of amenities the hotel offers in the summer; unless one fancies a private sauna, also available.
This diamond of romantic history, nestled in the quietest corner of Malostranska, full of peace and tranquility, yet a short walk from the hustle and bustle of great eats and happening nightlife, provides visitors with a total package getaway, nothing missing.
The front desk staff provides options for anything a guest may need. Whether it is a traditional Czech meal for a decent price (Next door at https://www.umagistrakelly.cz/) or up the hill for international cuisine at the restaurant https://www.stmartin.cz/, everything is a short walk away. Walking down the road to Charles bridge opens up a wide array of evening dining options, romantic walks or even entertainment for your kids: the torture museum or robot exhibition at Mustek metro stop?
Unlike 15 years ago, one can even drink at Starbucks on Malostranske Namesti, or a Mcdonald’s adventure across the street. So whether your parents are coming to town, you need a vacation, or you can’t handle your in-laws sleeping on your sofa anymore – the Prague Monitor has brought you a solution, with a special discount.
Regardless, this great opportunity to visit an empty city of a hundred spires will not last long, and the prices will surely not drop lower during the warm months. Even on old town square I saw a sign for a beer starting at 35Kc!
Appia Hotel Residences, Šporkova 3/322, 118 00 Malá Strana https://www.appiaresidencesprague.cz/en/
Discount code book by e-mail: V6-20%OFF [email protected]
The rest of your options are limitless!
Nor’easter
