Prague Ice Cream Festival: Yummy Summer
Even though the pandemic may have stopped many of us from spending this summer relaxing on a beach in a tropical country, or from traveling and discovering new cultures, there are different ways to spoil ourselves without hopping on a plane. The Prague Ice Cream festival is precisely the place where relaxing, indulging, and discovering new flavors meet.
The festival, established in 2015, is currently the biggest ice cream festival in central Europe. Apart from that, in the past five years, the festival has raised over 100 000 CZK for charity. There is certainly a lot to look forward to. The festival participants aren't only from the Czech Republic, but also from Slovakia, Poland, and Austria. They all offer a wide range of ice cream flavors and types such as sorbets, ice lollies, froyo, gelato, ice rolls, and many more. This year, the festival will be taking place on August 30, 2020, at the Holešovice exhibition grounds from 10:00-19:00, and tickets can be purchased there.
And in case you are still not convinced, not only is this festival perfect for people of all ages but also for those with different dietary restrictions as they also offer gluten-free, lactose-free or vegan ice creams. Furthermore, a variety of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available, as well as good food, fresh fruits, competitions, and tastings.
More information about the festival and all the featured participants can be found on the Prague Ice Cream Festival websites as well as their Facebook and Instagram pages, which are being frequently updated.
For more information check here:
https://www.facebook.com/pragueicecreamfestival
https://www.instagram.com/pragueicecreamfestival/
http://pragueicecreamfestival.cz
