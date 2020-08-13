Meteorologists are extending the heat warning
Seems like hot weather is here to stay. The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMI) has extended its “extreme temperatures” warning, Seznam.cz reports. On Wednesday, the warning concerned North-western and Central Bohemia, as well as southern Moravia, while today the warning includes other regions with the average temperatures extending 31°C in the shade.
The heat is expected to end on Friday with the upcoming storm, rain, and the temperature of 27°C. According to Vinegret.cz, maximal daily temperatures in the second half of August will remain at 23-25°C.
In case there is no way for you to hide from the sun, remember some simple rules, which might save you from sunburns and heatstroke. Drink a lot of water to avoid dehydration - even if you are not thirsty. Make sure to wear a hat and avoid being in the sun, as it might not only lead to sunburns, but also to such diseases as skin cancer. Also, ensure that your pets and children drink plenty of water, and never – ever – leave them alone in the car, even with the air-conditioner on.
