Kino Světozor, Aero and Bio Oko: August highlights
While commercial cinema theaters are in the standby mode waiting for the world premieres independent cinemas like Kino Svetozor, Kino Aero, and Bio Oko screen the last year’s bestsellers and everyone’s favorite films.
Ford v Ferrari
In 1966 Ford Motor Company decided to take part in a prestigious race, Le Mans. Ford offers Ferrari to create a car for them, but Ferrari declines it. Ford has nothing but to construct their racing car. They ask Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) to lead the construction, the former racer. He also invited his old friend Ken Miles (Christian Bale) to be the driver of this car at the Le Mans race. This is a typical Hollywood biopic about not giving up and fighting for the truth.
They Shoot The Horses, Don’t They?
The legendary tragedy by Sydney Pollack based on Horace McCoy’s novel. Great Depression, the times when people strive to get some money in any available ways. 1500$ is an unbelievable price for participation in the dancing marathon. Gloria Beatty (Jane Fonda) and her partner Rocky (Gig Young) decided to compete for the main award, but no one knew how hard it would be. Gig Young got an Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actor for his performance.
The Lighthouse
One of the most awaited films of the last year which premiered at the Cannes Film festival. The brilliant duo of Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson. Ephraim Winslow (Pattinson) becomes a new lighthouse keeper in the middle of nowhere. He has to work with Thomas Wake (Dafoe), the main keeper who has an alcohol addiction and some crazy addiction with the lighthouse. Every working day gets stranger and stranger, but there’s a hope that this working term will end soon. Or maybe there’s no way out?
The Bourne Supremacy
The first movie started the cult franchise of action movies. The man wakes up and doesn’t remember anything. He doesn’t even remember his name but can speak several languages fluently. He might be James Bourne, the CIA agent, but is this his real identity?
Inception
Christopher Nolan has several great films in his filmography, such as The Dark Knight, Memento, Prestige, but the Inception id the most “Nolan” one. Dominick "Dom" Cobb’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) job is unique: he steals ideas and dreams. He lost everything but he has a chance to get back in the game: he has to put an idea to the mind of Robert Michael Fischer (Cillian Murphy), the son of the billionaire. Everything is ideally planned except for one thing: Cobb’s fears will follow him everywhere. The film has a massive cast, also starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, Ken Watanabe, Marion Cotillard, Tom Hardy, and others.
Tenet
Inception is supposed to lead us to the upcoming Nolan’s film Tenet. The audience and critics have high hopes for this one because this is the first movie premiere for a while since the quarantine started. They hope that this movie will return people to the cinemas.
Another psychological story about the secret agent (John David Washington) who has to save the world while using the unique time technique.
- Login to post comments
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.