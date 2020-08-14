New community space and art lab "H40" opens in Prague
A new community and digital art space conducted its grand opening on Thursday and was attended by representatives of the city of Prague and the local authority of Prague 7, according to a city press release. The newly-renovated space, dubbed “H40,” is located inside the former slaughterhouse in Holešovice’s market square. H40 is intended to be a public space where visitors can join art and ceramic workshops or education and leisure programs, as well as a meeting point for creatives and artists. Some programs will also be available to help improve the digital literacy of children and seniors citizens.
“Our goal is to create an open and safe space for everyone who wants to learn, create, meet inspiring people and do something that makes sense,” said Samuel Kašpar, director of the non-profit that runs the space.
H40 also includes a digital lab that will become a “creative incubator” to encourage digital and IT entrepreneurship, innovation, and additional training. Some rooms are equipped with virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) equipment, a 3D-printer, and audiovisual studio. A paid coworking space is also available, with 30 spaces for meetings, events, and creative learning.
“A unique place was created in Prague in an unused space, thanks to which we are gradually returning the Prague Market to the people of Prague. H40 is a space that will connect all age categories. In addition, it will also offer facilities for companies from various fields, which can share their experiences, learn and move forward thanks to this,” said Prague mayor Zdeněk Hřib at the opening.
According to the H40 website, the space should “absorb its atmosphere, inspire bold goals and support those who have the will and courage to work on themselves, their personal or business projects.” The former slaughterhouse and meat-storage facility was built 97 years ago. The reconstruction and reimagining of the space was funded by both the city of Prague and the European Union.
