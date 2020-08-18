Artists will be able to claim financial compensation for their lockdown-related losses
People in the arts and culture industries will be able to apply for financial assistance which will compensate up to 50 percent of the losses sustained during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus.
A new stimulus, which could help many expats who have dedicated themselves to arts and culture in The Czech Republic, may be around the corner. The Czech Ministry of Industry and Trades has set aside a total of 900 million CZK to help theatres, cinema, concerts, festivals, musical clubs, independent artists, museums, galleries, and other creatives, who were affected by the 2020 lockdown measurements, carried by the government to contain the pandemic of COVID-19.
“The goal of the program is to assist cultural entrepreneurs and support them for the costs incurred between October 1, 2019, and May 17, 2020, for events that were supposed to take place from March 10 to October 31, 2020, but were canceled or postponed due to the quarantine measures adopted by the government,“ states the Ministry.
The people in these industries, who have lost revenues in said dates and for said reasons can claim up to half of their losses. The program comes with a limit of five million CZK.
If you belong to the creative community and have been negatively affected by the strict lockdown measures, you have from the 18th of August to the 18th of September to make your claim for the stimulus/compensation with all relevant documentation. All you need to do is apply through the website at www.mpo.cz/kultura.
- Login to post comments
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.