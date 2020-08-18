Masks to become mandatory in all indoor areas and public transport in September
Starting from September 1st, masks will become mandatory again in all indoor areas, including common areas in schools and public transport. This was announced on Monday by the Minister of Health Adam Vojtěch at a press conference, after the meeting of the Government Council for Health Risks, according to Seznam.cz.
"The change will apply to all means of public transport in the Czech Republic, including intercity connections. In the same way, it will be obligatory to wear a mask indoors, i.e., at shops, shopping centers, post offices, offices and indoor events, regardless of the number of participants," said Vojtěch, Seznam.cz reports.
The government first officially began considering introducing stricter mask measures at the beginning of August.
“This is definitely something we will ponder on in order to prevent the infection spread at a time when a number of other respiratory viruses will be circulating in the country, and when the situation will be more difficult to tackle than now,” Health Minister Adam Vojtech (for ANO) told CTK, as Expats.cz reported.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Czech Republic has registered 20,012 total positive COVID-19 cases, as of Monday. Recently, countries like Ukraine, Lithuania, Greece, and others included the Czech Republic on the “mandatory quarantine list”, yet again.
“We are still rising and the numbers are rising sharply, especially in developing countries. The vision that the virus will disappear by the end of the year is simply absolute nonsense,” epidemiologist Roman Prymula told Seznam.cz, Expats.cz reports.
- Login to post comments
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.