Czech Republic sees sharp increase of patients requiring hospitalization due to Covid-19
The Czech Republic registered a significant increase in the number of positive Covid-19 patients requiring hospitalisation - 29, now highest since the end of May.
The number of positive Covid-19 cases continues steadily rising from 190 on Monday to 281 on Tuesday, according to Woldometers. The most infections were recorded in Uherské Hradiště region, followed by Plzeň-sever (North) district and Havlíčkův Brod. This brings the total number of cases to 20,483, where 15,146 have recovered, 401 have died and 4,936 are still ill, as documented by Woldometers.
Despite such negative developments, there are reasons to believe that the situation would have been much worse if not for the prompt response of Czech authorities.
“We are one of the few countries that did not miss the right moment to put in place strict measures to prevent the unrestrained spread of the disease. We immediately closed schools, shops, borders and imposed a curfew. International comparisons also show that some of the most stringent and earliest measures were in fact introduced by our government,” said Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, in a speech broadcast on 23 March 2020 by Czech Television, TV Nova and FTV Prima.
Earlier this week, it was reported that starting from September 1st, masks will be re-introduced in all public transport and common spaces, and Czech schools will continue operating in a distant-learning mode.
“This is definitely something we will ponder on in order to prevent the infection spread at a time when a number of other respiratory viruses will be circulating in the country, and when the situation will be more difficult to tackle than now,” Health Minister Adam Vojtech (for ANO) told CTK, as Expats.CZ reported.
- Login to post comments
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.