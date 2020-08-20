Prague presents its first 3D printed house
The unusual round house called Prvok (Protozoa) will be open for the audience at Prague's Střelecký Island by the end of August.
Currently, Prvok is a prototype for future projects. Scoolpt studio in partnership with Česká spořitelna - Buřinka invested lots of money in the research. The prices for the production of this kind of building are high. However, the authors believe that soon the construction companies will use 3D printing technology in their works.
This is the first house in the whole Czech Republic which was printed by a robot using a 3D printer. The process of printing takes 22 hours, then 28 days for the concrete to harden. It is faster compared to regular production. The material is fine with any kind of weather: from heat to the cold winters.
Michal Trpák, the sculptor from Scoolpt studio, supposes that 3D printing will become popular in several years because the production won’t require a big amount of workers. It needs two workers in total: one is controlling the robot, and the second one checks the amount of mixture.
Buildings like Prvok won’t be flimsy; they are supposed to last for more than a century. During the special test, Prvok handled the 50 tons press.
Also, the design is not limited to ordinary shapes. It can vary from the owner's personality and imagination.
After Střelecký Island, the authors will move it to Naplavka and Prague-Lipence, where it is going to be demonstrated for a year. Scoolpt studio already have demands for other 3D buildings. The studio is also thinking about selling this house for commercial use.
