Effects of Wednesday's storm: Injured children and damaged cars
Meteorologists promised a strong wind on Wednesday, but citizens didn’t expect it to become a storm.
Firefighters declared the third alarm level out of four. They announced 400 cases of trees falling on the cars. Most of the accidents happened in the Central Bohemian, Plzeň, Ústí nad Labem, and Hradec Králové regions. Prague had several cases of trees falling down on objects, for example, at Chodov and Hloubětín districts.
In Chlumec nad Cidlinou, the wind destroyed the bouncy castle for children in Fajnpark. Five children aged from three to seven years suffered moderate and minor injuries like chest contusions. One more child has a serious head injury. After the accident, this child was transported by helicopter to the University Hospital (Fakultní Nemocnice) in Hradec Králové, announced Anatolij Truhlář, chief physician of the Hradec Králové Rescue Service Center and chairman of the Czech Resuscitation Council. The child’s condition is not critical.
Other dangerous locations for the windy weather are forests and places with lots of trees. The Šumava National Park had seen some trees falling, as well. One day before that, the administration recommended avoiding a day in the park. For prevention measures, the Prague municipality banned the lighting of a fire in forests until Friday,
The only exceptions are the Zlín region and the southern districts of the South Bohemian, South Moravian, and Vysočina regions. As for other districts, firefighters recommend securing windows and doors and to be careful while driving. During this type of weather, visitors to mountain areas are recommended to avoid hiking. The wind is expected to continue during the night.
- Login to post comments
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.