President Zeman breaks his arm, undergoes surgery
Last Tuesday night, Czech president Miloš Zeman broke his right arm in his Lumbe's villa in Hradčany. He got immediately hospitalized in the Central Military Hospital in Prague and underwent a surgery.
Mr. President is already transferred into a standard room from a post-operative ward, where he was recovering after the surgery, Novinky.cz reports. He is expected to be released during the weekend, and his recovery time should take approximately 6-8 weeks.
During the surgery, which lasted from 1 to 1,5 hours according to different sources, a titanium nail was inserted into Mr. President’s arm. It will remain there over the course of his healing.
As for Mr. President’s daily tasks and meetings, these should go as planned except for regional travels, President’s spokesman, Jiří Ovčáček, shared, Novinky.cz reports. As such, it is not yet decided how a visit to the South Bohemian Region, which is planned for the second half of September, will go. Similarly, there is no information on the upcoming visit to the to the South Moravian Region, planned for September 1st to 3rd. Everything else is expected to happen according to plan: Mr. President is a trained left-hander, so he will be able to sign papers, as usual.
On the good side, the injury will not affect Mr. President’s existing condition, diabetic peripheral neuropathy in the feet, which causes him to use a wand for additional support when walking.
