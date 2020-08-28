Dutch discounter Action enters Czech market
Dutch discount store-chain, which supplies anything from personal hygiene products and animal feed to household necessities, has entered the Czech market. Its two first stores were opened in Hradec Králové and Kladno cities, and three more will be opened in the upcoming weeks in the Moravian-Silesian Region, iDnes.cz reports.
"Like other companies, we had to adapt our plans for this year to the situation with the COVID-19. However, we are now successfully fulfilling the original plan for our expansion in the Czech Republic and will open a total of five of our stores here in a short time, ”said Sander van der Laan, Action’s CEO, iDnes.cz reports.
Auction has already expanded from Netherlands to Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, Poland and France. According to Sander van der Laan, he was especially interested in Czech market because of the Czech Republic’s convenient location and borders with their existing operating territories. He also noted that Czech strong economy and appreciation for reasonably priced yet high-quality products made Czech market an attractive option for Action.
It is announced that at least 240 (out of 6000) of their products will be offered for less than 25 CZK.
