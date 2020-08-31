Coronavirus worsens in Prague, city enters orange state of alert
Prague has entered the “orange” state of alert on the government’s “traffic light” coronavirus risk classification system, according to a city press release published on August 28. The epidemiological position of Prague has worsened in recent days, with the virus now detected in 43.57 out of 100,000 residents.
Starting September 1, new measures will be taken including the mandatory wearing of masks in all public transportation, medical facilities, and the Vaclav Havel airport. City officials also underlined that further measures could be considered if the situation continues to worsen, although the most important areas are covered by the new measures.
The city opened a virus testing point on Wenceslas Square earlier last month and maintains the capacity to conduct hundreds of tests per day. The city is also considering opening similar testing points, which, according to the press release, can help manage the rise in cases.
Seznam Zprávy also reported in an interview with Zdeňka Jágrová, Prague’s director of the Hygiene Station, that the median age for infected residents is 29-30, indicating that the spread has worsened among young adults. Jágrová notes that if the trend continues, additional lockdown measures could be placed on nightclubs and casinos, including either reduced hours or full closings. Jágrová further described Prague as being “on the border between green and orange.”
“It is still one of our important tasks to protect vulnerable groups, such as fragile seniors in collective facilities. In particular, there is a need to reduce the risk of personal responsibility of staff and families visiting their loved ones, while adhering to anti-epidemic measures and also by applying medical tools such as vaccination against seasonal flu and pneumococci and strengthening immunity. We are ready, I believe that we will manage the situation, " said Milena Johnová of the Prague city council.
