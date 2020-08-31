Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
"The days are long, but the years are short." Anonymous
What a wonderful reminder of so many important things in life, from raising a child to managing a career. Let's focus on the latter for a moment. Think about those days when you are really dragging. Too much to do, in too little time, but it must get done. Too many people pulling on you for attention, but if you don't give them some, you'll be thought of as a poor leader. Too much disruption from too many directions makes for a very long day, without question. Keeping this quote in mind on those days, may help bring into focus one of the things caring, dedicated professionals care most about: Their legacy—how they are remembered. This legacy starts with your first job and keeps building as you progress. Each position you hold on your journey, each one, creates a lasting part of your legacy once you move on. And, before you know it, you begin to realize how short the years really are and how firmly formed your legacy has become. So, the next time you are feeling the weight of one of those long days, use this quote to put your journey in perspective.
Good luck on your journey!
- Login to post comments
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.