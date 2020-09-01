European Cultural Centre launches Open Space
The European Cultural Centre presents the First edition of the multidisciplinary outdoor exhibition titled OPEN SPACE, opening in parallel with the Venice Biennale on the occasion of its 125th anniversary of its foundation. The exhibition opened on August 29th, 2020 and it will run until February 16th, 2021 in the beautiful gardens of Giardini della Marinaressa.
With this exhibition, the European Cultural Centre would like to acknowledge the important influence of art and design on our lives, by highlighting the relationship with public spaces and communities. OPEN SPACE is an interdisciplinary project involving artists, architects and designers bringing small and large scale installations, adding uniqueness and cultural value to the city of Venice and meaning to its community. In such unprecedented times, the public space is cherished, in which Giardini della Marinaressa captures the spirit and atmosphere of a vivid cultural milieu in an open space in nature.
The exhibited works will invite visitors to reflect on the connection between public spaces in the urban context and the specific concepts highlighted by each participant.
This 6-month project is accompanied by a collateral program of public events which will take place in the gardens. The discussion and diffusion of ideas and creativity through workshops, film screenings, performances and guided tours will support the significance of openness and public spaces in our modern times. This vivid intersection of open historic gardens merged with a sense of contemporary public art is a place where people can feel the impact of interactive projects in an authentic open space in Venice.
OPEN SPACE is going to take place in Venice at Giardini della Marinaressa. The gardens are located in the Castello district between Arsenale and Giardini of La Biennale and situated along the Riva dei Sette Martiri, the monumental waterfront of the City of Venice.
This exhibition aims to create a public space to promote people’s happiness, gathering, and well-being. These renowned artists share a common value of creating a quality dynamic public space in dialogue with inspirational artistic projects.
The European Cultural Centre throughout the recent years and starting from 2017 promoted and sustained the renovation of the two gardens (Giardino di Levante and Giardino di Ponente) to produce cultural activities and to make these spaces accessible and enjoyable for citizens and international visitors.
We are pleased to disclose the final list of the participants:
Stefano Bombardieri (ITA)
Paul Chamberlain (GBR)
ECA Contemporary Arts (NDL)
ECA Collective Arts Workshop (NDL)
Carole A. Feuerman (USA)
Riccardo Gatti (ITA)
Barbara Grygutis (USA) Edwin Hamilton (USA) David Jacobson (GBR)
Ivan Lardschneider (ITA)
Stefan Milkov (CZE)
Jackie Neale (USA)
Jaroslav Róna (CZE)
Singapore - Centro ETH
Future Cities Laboratory (SGP)
Andrée Valley (USA)
- Login to post comments
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.