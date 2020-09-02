Planned Žižkov district will be serviced with new tram line
A new tram line is being planned to aid the development of a new Prague district, which will be built on the land of the defunct Žižkov Freight Station, according to a city press release. The new district will support up to 15,000 residents and 4,500 new apartments and will require the new five-stop tram line as a result of the increased population.
The tram line will connect between Jana Želivského and Olšanská, proceed toward the underpass at K Červenému dvoru, and will end at Malešická and Jarovská street. The plan will also allow for a future extension to Malešice.
“The transformation area of the Freight Station is crucial for Prague, not only because of its location but especially because of its potential. It is essential for the city that this newly emerging city district is accessible both for pedestrians and easily accessible by public transport,” said Petr Hlaváček, First Deputy Mayor for Territorial Development.
The city is currently planning the zoning of the former freight station in order to transform it into the future residential area. The construction is being prepared by the development company Central Group and will begin in 2021.
“The revitalization of brownfields is crucial for Prague, and it is the Freight Station that offers great potential not only in the capacity of flats but also in the overall development of the area. Its transport connection is so important not only for future residents but also for the entire area of Žižkov. The new district will also be interesting for its cultural content,” stated Ondřej Boháč, director of IPR, the location of the National Film Archive in the main building of the original railway station.
