Czech museums and castles will be entry-free for European Heritage Days
All across Czechia, hundreds of museums, castles, and historical sites will be open for free or a reduced fee from September 12 to 20, as a part of the annual European Heritage Days event.
The grand opening will begin in the city of Olomouc, during which visitors can participate in guided tours, exhibition openings, and an audio-visual show, among other activities.
The event website currently lists 680 participating sites, 16 of which are located in Prague. The historical sites include everything from former military fortifications, historic parks, and spa architecture to former breweries, churches, synagogues, theaters, and mines.
The days will also feature a number of special cultural programs, including various art exhibitions, concerts, and markets.
The European Heritage Days is administered by the Association of Historic Monuments of the Czech Republic, Moravia and Silesia, a non-profit, non-governmental organization concerned with preserving the integrity of culturally significant sites, artifacts, and monuments. For more detailed information about what events are being held and when, visit the official website.
- Login to post comments
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.