Wine harvest at Nelahozeves Castle
September marks not only the onset of a new season, but the start of the grape harvest. What better way to celebrate than with a day of wine festivities at Nelahozeves Castle!
On Saturday, September 5, visitors can enjoy sampling a variety of award-winning wines and traditional burčák from the Roudnice Castle Winery, which has continued its wine-making tradition in the castle’s original cellars since its founding in 1603. Ask questions about the vintage in the making or learn about the best wine-pairing foods! Delight in delicious barbecue refreshments in the castle courtyard or the outdoor café offering ice cream, paninis, and other tempting treats.
The all-day event is not only for wine lovers. The festival offers a variety of fun activities, including a waffle-eating contest, treasure hunt, and creative artistic workshops. Children will also be entertained with a puppet theater show, a giant bouncy castle, and an outdoor playground.
While visitors can enjoy live music all day long, the extended evening program is when the music really starts, with live performances featuring several bands. The lineup caters to all music lovers and genres, from rock and pop to blues and acoustic. Concertgoers can take in the majestic nighttime atmosphere of the castle garden with a splendid view of the Renaissance chateau — all with a glass of wine in hand, of course.
For more information or to book tickets online, visit: https://www.lobkowicz.cz/en/zive-soboty
