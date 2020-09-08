Finance ministry will be open to the public for a day
The Ministry of Finance will hold its 4th Open Day, inviting visitors to access its main building on Letenská 525/15 for free on Monday, September 28th. There will be a rich cultural programme presented, as well.
According to the Ministry of Finance’s website, the programme will include tours, a demonstration of the skills of the world-famous service dogs of the Customs Administration, an exhibition of historical banknotes, and a discussion between the Finance Minister Alena Schillerová and the former Finance Ministers Václav Klaus and Jiří Rusnok. Tours can be booked at 9:00, 9:15, 9:30, 9:45 and 10:00 with the possibility of choosing a different time upon reservation, according to the press release. Tours for people with limited mobility will also be available between 12 and 1 pm.
The building of the Ministry, which used to be known as the monastery complex of the Institute of English Virgins, is a gorgeous place in itself. It became the new Ministry in 1921, and had expanded significantly. You can visit its online tour here: https://www.mfcr.cz/cs/o-ministerstvu/zakladni-informace/historie-minist...
Some of the specifics of the programme include:
At 11:00, an interactive performance „Peníze nerostou na stromech“ will be held in cooperation with the theatre association Ty-já-tr. From 12:30, a performance by Jiří Werich Petrášek will be held after 14:00, you can look forward to a discussion with the ex-ministers of finance "Finance pod pokličkou“.
Tours and spots at the performances or discussion are available for the reservation at the following email: DOD@mfcr.cz
