Praha Září culture festival starts today
Praha Září (Prague September or Prague Shines) culture festival begins tonight, September 8th, at 8:30 pm. The three-week festival and celebration “will transform the Exhibition Grounds into a space with intimate multifunctional scenes,” according to the event’s website. It will feature musical performances, fine arts, design, films, and digital art. The festival will take place outdoors, and will be divided into separate zones with limited capacity in order to allow for social-distancing.
The opening at Holešovice Exhibitions Grounds will be attended by Prague Mayor Zdeněk Hřib and city councilor Hana Třeštíková. Austrian percussionist Martin Grubinger will perform a concert just before the opening at 7:30. A press release by the city notes its desire to “bring Prague culture back to life” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The festival will feature many well-known art and entertainment names such as Designblok, IFF Prague - Febiofest, Letní Letná, Metronome Prague Music & Arts Fair, Prague Spring, Signal Festival and United Islands of Prague. The event offers three ticket tiers. The “basic” pass is free, “silver” costs 500 crowns, and the “gold” will run you 3,900 crowns.
Musical performances by Be Together vol. 2 by Cirk LaPutyka, concerts by Lucie, Monkey Business, Zrní and Vlasta Redla, and Tonya Graves & The Band will also be featured, as will film screenings by Febiofest Kino and Aerofilms.
“Culture is only slowly returning to normal, so I very much welcome the initiative of cultural actors to restart cultural and social life in Prague. The capital city of Prague, together with the Prague Exhibition Grounds, therefore decided to support the Praha Září festival, and I firmly believe that this unique multi-genre event will succeed despite all coronavirus measures,” said Hana Třeštíková, City Councilor for Culture and Tourism.
The event’s program can be found here.
