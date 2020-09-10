Kasárna Karlín ourdoor cinema
Kasárna Karlín finishes the season of outdoor cinema with a selection of worth watching films. Soon the nights will be colder. However, there is still a chance to enjoy movies in a good atmosphere.
Die Hard (1988) already became a cult franchise. Get a chance to see the first movie which set a trend for action movies. The film has a classic storyline: the main character John McClane (Bruce Willis), a New York police officer, travels to his family and his wife to Los Angeles for a Christmas celebration. He expected to have some rest, however, the universe had prepared another plan for him. The terrorists took control over the skyscraper where the celebration is supposed to be. McClane has to save his wife and the hostages. As the main character, he has no other choice.
Raging Bull (1980) literally saved Martin Scorsese’s life. In 1978 Robert De Niro offered Scorsese, who was addicted to drugs, to stop it and make a film about the boxer Jake LaMotta. Based on his life, the story tells us about his struggles being a boxer. LaMotta is like a raging bull who prefers to solve problems with anger and fighting. A masterpiece starring Robert De Niro, who got an Academy Awards as the Best Actor.
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) brings us to the ’50s when Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), already a famous and rich actor, understands that he’s losing positions in his acting career. Dalton is mostly doing some roles in TV soap operas. He becomes an alcoholic, and there’s no one to help him except his only friend is a stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), who also has a controversial part. Times might change when Dalton finds out that his close neighbors are going to be Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) and Roman Polanski (Rafał Zawierucha).
Any additional information can be found directly on their website: https://www.kasarnakarlin.cz/en
