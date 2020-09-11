Holešovice Prague Market to celebrate 125th anniversary
Holešovice’s Prague Market (Pražská tržnice) will celebrate its 125th anniversary on Saturday, September 12th, with an entertainment and gastronomic program. The outdoor, all-day event will feature theater performances, circus shows, games, concerts, micro-brew beer, and food truck options. The program’s finale will display a light installation by artist Michal Škapa, who previously produced work for the Signal Light Festival.
In addition, Galleri Trafo will highlight an exhibition by the painter Martin Salajka, and the newly-opened H40 community space will open a ceramic workshop and a tour of its virtual reality and 3D printing spaces. The early evening will begin with a concert by Vasilův Rubáš, followed by The Brownies and 12-28 BAND. The Ministry of Agriculture will also set up a number of fun activities for children.
At 14:00, visitors can attend a free tour of the “Story of the City Slaughterhouse,” which will explain the history of the Prague Market’s famous slaughterhouse.
“The area of the Prague Market Square, like the Holešovice Exhibition Grounds, has the advantage that it is largely located in the open air. Thanks to this, events such as Saturday's celebrations of the establishment of the complex can take place here, despite the tightening of coronavirus measures. The varied program for all generations will offer cultural and gastronomic experiences, and I am looking forward to enjoying the beginning of the old summer together,” said Deputy Mayor Pavel Vyhnánek.
Registration is free and can be found on the event’s Facebook page.
