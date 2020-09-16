Netherlands, Slovakia, Cyprus added the Czech Republic to the risk zone
Cyprus added the Czech Republic to the risk zone following the spike in COVID-19 infections. Travelers who were in the Czech Republic for the past 2 weeks are not allowed to go to Cyprus from this Friday, September 18. The requirement also applies to travelers who were transiting through the Czech Republic. The only exceptions are Cypriot citizens and people with permanent Cypriot residence. However, they will have to provide a negative COVID-19 test and go through a two-week quarantine. The test results do not affect the quarantine requirement.
Slovakia introduced almost the same rules, which will work starting from the same date, September 18. Also, the whole Czech Republic was added to their risk list. Travelers must provide a negative test or will have to self-quarantine.
The Netherlands rules differ from the Cypriot and Slovak ones. The Netherlands classifies only the Prague region as the risk zone, so the requirements don't apply to other Czech cities. However, after the return from Prague, people will stay on a ten-day quarantine even if they have a negative COVID-19 test or don’t present any symptoms. People transiting through Prague are the exception. Certain jobs like in transport or health systems are not required to have self-quarantine if they don’t have any symptoms.
Before the Netherlands, Germany also put Prague on the risk list. Currently, travelers will have to provide a negative COVID-19 test when arriving in Germany. They also consider adding other Czech regions on the list if the situation worsens. Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Great Britain, Finland, Ireland, Hungary, Norway, Slovenia, and Switzerland all added the Czech Republic or just the Prague region to the risk zone lists.
