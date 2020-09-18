Rules for mass events in CzechRep will be changed
This Wednesday, the Czech Republic confirmed 2139 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. The numbers of infected citizens grow daily: it’s already 464 cases more than on Tuesday. Most of the patients have mild symptoms or don’t feel anything specific, at all. However, the number of hospitalized patients grows every day. 388 people were hospitalized, which is 55 more than in the previous day. According to Adam Vojtěch, the Minister of Health, the hospitals’ capacity is enough to take care of these patients.
From Friday, The Ministry of Health bans all indoor mass events for more than 10 people. Exceptions are exhibitions and markets. Also, the restaurants, nightclubs, and bars won’t be able to operate more clients than there are seats in the indoor area. Customers are allowed to take off masks only while sitting at the table and eating. Vojtěch stated that the new rules won’t stop the cultural life of citizens. For example, the dancing balls can be organized as soon as the audience has their assigned seats.
It is also planned to require masks everywhere indoors in schools except for primary school students. Robert Plaga, Minister of Education, Youth and Sports, announced that 620 000 respirators will be sent to teachers in the orange regions. Zdeněk Hřib, Mayor of Prague, stated that it can be a problem since they don’t have those respirators in stock but they will solve this problem soon. Besides, Hřib wants to prevent the disease from spreading to the elderly homes.
As for the outdoor events with more than 100 people such as concerts and sports events, it will be required to wear a mask. Hřib promises to announce the rules in advance, so the organizers will have enough time to prepare.
World Health Organization (WHO) scientist Soumyay Swaminathan expects the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine in the middle of 2021. However, it won’t solve the situation in a prompt manner.
