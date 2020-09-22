Vojtěch resigns, Prymula becomes minister of health
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš stated that Roman Prymula became the new Minister of Health after Adam Vojtěch’s resignation. Prymula will begin his term on this Tuesday. President Miloš Zeman already agreed with this decision.
Prymula is a Czech epidemiologist and former director of the Hradec Králové University Hospital. Babiš expects to start crisis management of COVID-19 with Prymula.
On Monday morning, Vojtěch announced his resignation because he is willing to give space to the new solutions for the containment of COVID-19. This Thursday, the number of infected people exceeded 3000 cases. He agreed that face masks - even inside the buildings - should have been mandatory from September. Vojtěch was the head of the Health Department for less than three years.
Previously, Prymula said that he expects from 6000 to 8000 cases per day soon. He insists on announcing the state of emergency and introducing strict measures, such as closing schools and limiting public events, especially in Prague. During the weekend, Vojtěch said that he won't demand a state of emergency because he doesn't see it as a proactive solution.
Some foreign agencies as the DPA agency from Germany called Vojtěch’s resignation as a political move preceding the regional and senate elections in October. Although Vojtěch insisted on stricter measures, Babiš never agreed with him.
Vojtěch will continue his political work as a member of a lower house with a focus on healthcare. He said that the measures during the first wave were successful. "I am convinced that I have done my utmost to manage the COVID-19 epidemic. I have nothing to be ashamed of," Vojtěch added.
