Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
Things To Think About
By Pepper de Callier
"What the caterpillar calls the end of the world, the Master calls a butterfly." Anonymous
If you are smiling and nodding your head right now, you have just cracked the code for understanding the power of perspective. Think about it. What is one of the most difficult things for people to deal with today? If you are saying, "Change" to yourself move right to the head of the class. This quote is one of the most powerful metaphors for the dynamic of change I have found. First, there is the fear of the change—the "end of the world". Then, there is the realization that change can be a wonderful thing. Are you dealing with your own version of a "butterfly" moment right now? Do yourself a favor and try to visualize what it would be like to convert your chrysalis of change into a personal growth event for you. Just doing this will bring you closer to the butterfly in your life.
Good luck on your journey!
