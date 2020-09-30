State of emergency can be declared in the Czech Republic and Slovakia due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told Nova television station that he hopes to introduce a state of emergency due to the recent second wave of COVID-19 outbreak in the Czech Republic. This precautionary step will be discussed during an extraordinary government meeting this Wednesday, the exact measures were not announced.
Meanwhile, Slovakian Prime Minister Igor Matovic has called for “very bold decisions” regarding the COVID-19 crisis. Under the proposed restrictions, there will be a complete ban on sporting and cultural public events, as well as on religious services starting from October 1. This would be the second time Slovakia has established a state of emergency due to coronavirus.
The total number of COVID infection cases in the Czech Republic has exceeded 65,000 while the number of COVID-related deaths is currently over 600. At the beginning of September, the Czech Republic experienced a second wave of COVID-19, which brought back many originally eased measures introduced after the situation got more stable.
During the previous week, Mr. Babiš admitted that lifting safety measures was a reckless move by saying the following during his TV appearance:
“Even I got carried away by the upcoming summer and the general mood. That was a mistake I don’t want to make again.”
