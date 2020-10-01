Czech Republic declares state of emergency due to coronavirus
A state of emergency will be put in place throughout the Czech Republic starting from October 5th. All schools and public events will be closed or canceled. This measure is proposed to be active for a month.
On September 13th, the second wave of COVID-19-19 was officially declared by the Czech government. At this point, it is clear that the number of new COVID-19 cases is above the highest it reached during August.
This is the second time the Czech Republic will experience lock-down measures due to coronavirus. The previous state of emergency was active from March 12 to the 17th of May.
For the past two weeks, the Czech Republic saw around 29,000 new cases of COVID-19 infections, which make up for nearly half of all local COVID-19-19 statistics (more than 67,000 cases overall).
The Czech Republic is not the only European country to experience the second wave of COVID-19. Recently, Sebastian Kurz, the Federal Chancellor of Austria has declared a similar case for his country. The upcoming measures in Austria are unclear.
There are more than a million deaths from coronavirus registered worldwide, the total number of cases is well over 33 million.
