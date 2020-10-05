ANO wins regional elections
The party ANO, which represents the Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, won the regional assembly elections with more than 22 percent of the overall votes. The elections ended on October 3.
According to EuroNews, the Czech Statistics Office said that with ballots from almost 100 percent of polling stations counted, the ANO movement led by the Prime Minister won 10 out of 13 contested regions on Friday and Saturday.
On his Twitter, Babiš called the result ‘excellent’, which is a sign of continuous stable support for ANO from the Prime Minister.
According to the reports, the opposition Pirate Party came second with around 12 percent of the votes. The ANO’s junior government coalition partner, Social Democrats, garnered less than 5 percent, as much as the Communist party.
The official regional assembly results will be published on October 6 in the Collection of Laws.
These elections were the first organized in the Czech Republic during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was required to wear face masks at voting places for both voters and personnel. Quarantined voters were allowed to cast ballots from their cars at temporary polling stations across the country. Quarantined voters without cars had the option of requesting a ballot box to be delivered to their homes.
Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, quarantined voters had no mechanisms which would allow them to cast ballots, although their overall influence on the election results was relatively low.
