Wednesday, 7 October 2020

Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About

Prague Leadership Institute |
5 October 2020

"In life’s unforgiving arithmetic, we are the sum of our choices." George Will

If the term "wake-up call" were ever tied to a quote, this would be it. The trouble for many people is not that they don't hear the wake-up call, it's that they hit the "snooze" button. George Will's mention of arithmetic isn't random. Life, just like arithmetic, has its rules and can be very predictable. Believing in yourself, doing your best to become the very best version of you, is just like two plus two—the outcome is predictable. Think about this the next time you are feeling down and may be questioning yourself. In your heart you know what you need to do. All you need is a reminder. And you didn't think you were good at math.

Good luck on your journey!