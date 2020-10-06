Restaurant workers protested quarantine measures in Prague
On Monday, October 5, a protest by restaurant workers took place in the center of Prague. Waiters, bartenders, chefs, and restaurant owners demanded from the government to lift the quarantine measures, which – according to the protestors - scare away the visitors and deprive them of their earnings.
According to the current order of the Ministry of Health of the Czech Republic, catering establishments throughout the country can only work until 22:00. Besides, a limit has been introduced for the number of participants in public events in indoor spaces - no more than 10 people. These measures significantly hit the restaurant business.
According to the new restrictions, a distance of at least 1,5 meters must be maintained between the tables so that customers don’t group together. If guests buy food from a take-away window and eat it near the establishment, they must keep a distance of two meters from other customers unless they share a household with them. Furthermore, there can’t be more visitors inside the restaurant than there are seats.
The protesters marched from the Main Station to the government house, where they smashed several plates and knocked on the pans. About 30 people took part in the action. It passed without incidents.
Currently, there are more than 37,750 known active COVID-19 cases in the Czech Republic. There are more than 1,800 hospitalized patients with over 270 considered to be in serious condition.
A state of emergency is officially in effect in the Czech Republic, which in itself does not refer to any particular measures, but rather to the government's ability to enact them while bypassing the usual legislative process. New measures will be announced on Friday, October 9.
