Czech Republic has the highest virus spread in Europe
This Wednesday, Czech officials reported a new record number of daily coronavirus infections, with nearly 4,500 new cases. As of right now, that is the fastest spread of the virus across Europe.
The Czech Health Ministry claims that 4,457 patients tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, which is nearly 700 more than recorded during the previous record set last Friday.
The Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek described the overall situation as “not good” at a Prague news conference this Wednesday, and the numbers show the pandemic is still on an intense rise in the Czech Republic.
Medical officials claim most infected still have no to mild symptoms, but there is a stable increase in hospitalizations and deaths from the virus due to the growth of the overall cases.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 794 people have died of COVID-19 across the country, according to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus Resource Center.
Due to the recent rise in cases, there is a state of emergency declared in the Czech Republic, as well as restrictive measures that heavily limit public gatherings, store hours, and the number of customers in restaurants and bars.
According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the Czech Republic has 346.1 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days, even surpassing Spain, which has around 305.4 cases per 100,000, over the same period.
