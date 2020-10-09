Stricter quarantine measures were approved for 14 days
This Thursday, the government approved stricter quarantine measures – some will begin this Friday, 9th October, others will be enforced on Monday, 12th October. The measures will be adopted for 14 days and their extension will depend on the development of the epidemiological situation in the Czech Republic.
At the beginning of the week, Prymula said that no tighter measures should be expected just yet, but the worrying development forced him to enforce stricter rules. He apologized for such course of action and said that the capacity of the hospitals is already threatened – if we don’t act, it will be reached within a week.
Here is a list of the new measures adopted:
From Friday, 9th October
• Gyms, indoor pools, fitness centers, saunas and outdoor swimming pools close for 14 days.
• Indoor sports events and local competitions (excluding interstate events) are forbidden. A maximum of 20 people are allowed to participate in outdoor sports.
• All restaurants must close at 8pm.
• A maximum of four people are allowed to sit at one table.
• A maximum of two people are allowed to sit in the shopping centers’ food courts.
From Monday, 12th October
• Theatres, cinemas and zoos close.
• Museums, observatories, planetariums, galleries, exhibitions, castles and chateaux and similar historical and cultural objects are closed for visits.
• State institutions will only work two days a week, being available for the public visitors for 5 hours.
• Attendance at religious events will be limited to a maximum of ten people.
• Universities throughout the Czech Republic will switch to online teaching with the exception for practising health professionals.
• In the second stage of primary schools, half of the children will be taught in person while the second half will practise distance learning. After a week, the students will change turns.
• 26th and 27th October are declared holidays for all students.
• Art schools will switch to distance learning throughout the Czech Republic.
• All malls will turn off their free WI-FI to avoid gatherings of kids and teenagers.
• People infected with COVID-19 will be able to self-isolate for ten days in the hotel-type facilities.
- Login to post comments
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.