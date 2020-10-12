Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About
"He stirred the ashes of defeat and found an ember of opportunity" Anonymous
This, my friend, is what perseverance is all about and this imagery has always been a favorite of mine. It's cliché by now that learning from our mistakes is how we grow. But, remember this: It's a cliché because it's true. So, the next time you're feeling like a pile of ashes because of a setback you've experienced, do yourself a favor and don't walk away before you stir the ashes a bit. That's how you'll uncover that ember of growth.
Good luck on your journey!
