Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About

Prague Leadership Institute |
12 October 2020

"He stirred the ashes of defeat and found an ember of opportunity" Anonymous

This, my friend, is what perseverance is all about and this imagery has always been a favorite of mine. It's cliché by now that learning from our mistakes is how we grow. But, remember this: It's a cliché because it's true. So, the next time you're feeling like a pile of ashes because of a setback you've experienced, do yourself a favor and don't walk away before you stir the ashes a bit. That's how you'll uncover that ember of growth.

Good luck on your journey!