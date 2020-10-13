Cold weather and first snow arrive to the Czech Republic
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the meteorologists expect heavy rains, especially in regions with a higher soil saturation. Odra, Moravia, Bečva, Upper Elbe, and Jizera expect the first and second levels of flood activity while Middle Elbe will expect the third one.
It will rain heavily in some regions and the snow will come to the mountains, Jana Hujslová from the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMI) stated.
Tuesday night is going to be foggy and cloudy with showers with snow. Temperatures will vary from 3 to 7 degrees with light northwest wind up to 4 m/s. The Tuesday afternoon will be cloudy as well with temperatures up to 8 degrees.
Heavy rains from north to the northeast with cloudy weather should come on Wednesday. The temperatures will vary from 6 to 10 degrees.
Thursday expects occasional rains with night temperatures around 3 to 7 degrees. The daytime promises to be up to 12 degrees with light west to southwest wind.
It will rain in most of the regions on Friday. Night temperatures will be the same as on Thursday: up to 7 degrees. Daytime temperatures are from 7 to 11 degrees.
The weekend will have the lowest night temperatures: from 0 to 5 degrees. In some places, there will be showers. The daytime temperatures are from 7 to 11 degrees.
