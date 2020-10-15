Health ministry promotes eRouška among citizens
The Ministry of Health of the Czech Republic asked the citizens to download the eRouška application on their smartphones.
Citizens received text messages from the Chief hygienist of the Czech Republic Jarmila Rážová with the following content: “You can find how it works and the link to the installation at www.erouska.cz. The application can alert you about an encounter with a COVID infected.”
According to the official numbers, the downloads of the application increased after these text messages up to 178 thousand new users. In total, eRouška has 861 thousand users.
At the end of the summer, the results were different: only 250 thousand people started using this application. Roman Prymula, the Minister of Health, stated that for better results there should be six million users.
“I protect both you and myself,” says the eRouška website. This application is supposed to show if you met someone infected with COVID-19 in your area. The algorithm is based on Bluetooth services and it doesn't use GPS tracking. When infected, the users get the verification number from their general practitioner. The data in eRouska is anonymous. The alert messages will show if you contacted the infected person (for example, in public transportation) and will explain the further steps.
Currently, the Ministry of Health registered 5679 new COVID-19 cases; 578 are in serious condition. 26 people died, it makes 1,158 deaths in total. Laboratories performed 30,894 tests this Tuesday.
