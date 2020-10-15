Stricter quarantine measures got introduced in the Czech Republic
Stricter quarantine measures will be enforced across the Czech Republic starting on Wednesday, October 14th. Due to the concerning epidemiological situation and citizen non-compliance with the rules, the government decided not to wait 14 days to see how the implemented measures will work, but start acting already.
“We had to do it because we only have one try. No new measures are planned in the nearest future. I believe that the next 19 days will be enough to turn the tide. After that, we will begin to open institutions that we decided to close today,” the head of the Ministry of Health said, Vinegret.cz reports.
Here is a list of the new rules:
• All schools will be closed for two and a half weeks (including mandatory distance learning and a holiday). The measure will not affect kindergartens.
• Un-registered visitors will not be allowed inside the dormitories.
• University exams can be held as before but with the maximum presence of 10 people.
• Alcohol consumption is prohibited in all public places.
• Nightclubs and music clubs must be closed until November 3rd.
• Restaurants, bars, cafes and other catering establishments are allowed to work only through the serving windows until 20:00. This measure is effective until November 3rd.
• Hotel restaurants may serve the clients at the tables, but also only until 20:00.
• Groups of more than 6 people either indoors or outdoors (excluding governmental institutions) are forbidden.
• Masks must be worn not only inside, but also outside in public places, such as tram stations. The measure currently doesn’t have an end-date.
The changings or adaptations of these rules will depend on the epidemiological situation in the country. Roman Prymula aims to bring the reproduction number down to 0.8 from 1.3.
Currently, there are 73,463 active COVID-19 cases in the Czech Republic. Out of them, 467 remain in a critical or serious condition. The state of emergency was officially enforced throughout the country on the 5th October and new quarantine measures might follow.
