Czech Army to build field hospital for covid patients
According to the Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, the army will build 500 beds on the weekend in the Letňany exhibition grounds, Novinky.cz reports. Apart from that, 3,000 beds will be purchased from Linet and another 1,000 beds will be bought but reserved for serious cases.
"The constructions in the Letňany exhibition center should begin on Saturday. The capacity will be 500 beds, the construction will be provided by the army," said the Minister of the Interior and the head of the central crisis staff, Novinky.cz reports.
Apart from that, 3,000 beds will be purchased from Linet and another 1,000 beds will be bought but reserved for serious cases. These beds should be provided in November, as the company is currently preparing to start building them.
Due to that, the director of the Linet company, Tomáš Kolář, insisted that it is the government’s priority to build as many beds as possible.
"We don't have time, the forecast is not good, the numbers are catastrophic and it is really, very hurried," Babiš commented.
On Wednesday, 9500 people tested positive for the COVID-19. This is the highest daily increase yet recorded in the Czech Republic.
Currently, there are 77,217 active COVID-19 cases in the Czech Republic. Out of them, 518 remain in a critical or serious condition. The state of emergency was officially enforced throughout the country on the 5th October and new quarantine measures might follow.
