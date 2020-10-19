Are you buying into these mobile wallet myths?
While the whole mobile marketing is relatively new, the idea of a mobile wallet as a marketing and loyalty platform is even newer. And there are some misconceptions out there about it. Here are a few myths that you might have heard. So let's shed some light on them.
People Don’t Use Mobile Wallet
This has become less and less true by every month. Mobile wallet transactions continue adding up globally year over year and are forecasted to continue growing. Mobile wallets provide more security for people and offer a variety of extra services beyond POS, or point-of-sale, payments. People already know what this is and why should they use it. And not just Millennials. Apple and Google launched its mobile payment services with plenty of European banks recently.
And you … haven’t you added at least one boarding pass for your flight to your mobile wallet already? Or a stay pass for your Booking.com or Airbnb reservation? The truth is that the use of mobile wallets is booming.
Mobile Wallet Doesn’t Work On Android Phones
Sure, you can add boarding passes, event tickets, membership cards, loyalty cards, coupons, and much more in just one click to your Apple Wallet. The truth is that Google Pay is also a fast, simple way to pay online, in apps, and in stores. Android phone users can also save and access their loyalty cards, offers, tickets, passes, and more on their mobile phones. All people need to do is download Google Pay from the app store. It is still easy to do even if you need a few clocks more. And if you are looking for something to store and access your passes, tickets, cards, or coupons, there are quite a few apps available for Android users that work with Apple's format such as WalletPasses.
It Is Complicated And Expensive
Wrong again. Making your custom mobile app will cost you a fortune. And people will not use it anyway as only a few apps are heavily used. But mobile wallets have already become one of them. So what start-ups and small businesses can do is developing, distributing and managing the content for mobile wallets. It really is the easiest, cheapest, and fastest mobile marketing available. It is a breeze to set up and simple to use especially when you have the right partner. Mobile wallet marketing is even less expensive in comparison to texts.
Mobile Wallet Doesn’t Engage People
In fact, dynamic mobile wallet advertising does a better job of engaging people than other forms such as emails. As people basically live on mobile phones, it is absolutely the channel you need to be on in order to interact with your audience. It is all about being in the right place at the right time. Going mobile will help you reach more customers and help your business in the long run.
Ladislav Poledna inspires readers to "Become Digital" by publishing materials about digital marketing in his Prague Monitor column and aptly named blog. He has built a career around developing successful customer relationships for the past two decades. At present, Ladislav manages the Power Solutions division of a Fortune 1000 company in Central and Eastern Europe and also oversees operations of the producer's regional office in Prague. Recently, he co-founded a B-to-B software service company making mobile marketing affordable and easy to use. Ladislav's philanthropic contribution consists of a long-term relationship with a charity focused on funding dreams for people with muscular dystrophy.
Becomedigital.life
Mobile phones are long becoming the main "screen" in peoples’ lives. Mobile marketing is no longer an innovation but a part of important decisions. Read articles on mobile marketing to get inspired on how to connect with people where they spend a lot of their time. Become Digital.
