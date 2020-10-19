Fun things to do in Prague and their at-home alternatives
If there’s one thing that we can say for certain about Prague, it’s that it’s never boring! The capital city of the Czech Republic is filled with wonder at every corner, and whether you live there or you’re just passing by, there’s always something to capture your attention and keep it throughout the day. While Prague undoubtedly has tons of great locations that sport fun activities to engage in, it’s also pretty easy to make your own fun at home if you’re staying there. Here are a few fun activities you can try out in Prague and their at-home alternatives for when you’re having a lazy day.
Play at a Casino
While Prague isn’t exactly Vegas when it comes to the art of gambling, it does have quite a few great casinos you can visit. The Casino Ambassador and the Banco Casino are just two of the many casinos populating the area of the big city. These places boast tons of exciting games, including more than a few tables where you can give classics like Poker, Blackjack, and Roulette a shot! Alternatively, you can also choose from a large selection of casino games at home thanks to online casinos such as NetBetCasino.
Online casinos offer players the full casino experience from the comfort of their own home, and often include a ton of bonuses for new players to give them a nice head start! Another popular gambling activity in Prague and all over Europe is sports betting. We can safely say that you can find quite a few of those in Prague as well, but when it comes to sports betting nothing beats online betting sites like NetBetSports! With online sports betting, you often get a lot more benefits than at your local bookie, including loyalty programs to boost up regulars.
Watch a Movie
For those that can’t resist watching a good flick, the movie scene in Prague is bustling all year round! Whether you’re interested in watching an international blockbuster or a local Czech film, there’s always a movie theatre waiting for you with open doors. The most hyped movies in Prague, and all around the world right now seem to be the irresistible Marvel superhero films. While there might not be any new ones in the running right now, you can still catch box-office record breakers like Avenger Endgame at the Cinema Bio Oko and Aero Kino from time to time.
Another popular film you might be able to catch at local movie theatres is Bathory. The highly anticipated Czech film is creating quite the buzz right now, and if you’re not scared of spoilers, you can find out more about it in this review. The at-home alternative to this is, of course, streaming services. With Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and many more gaining immense notoriety across the globe, the Czech people have accepted them as well. Make some popcorn, relax, and binge a few of the many movies these services boast in their collections.
Have a Fancy Dinner
There’s nothing better than sparing a bit of money to treat yourself to a nice dinner, and Prague certainly has its fair share of fancy restaurants where you can do just that. From Italian classics like spaghetti carbonara and classic meatballs to Japanese meals like sushi and tempura, Prague is a tapestry that boasts cuisine from all over the globe. It seems that there’s no need for traveling if you’re an adventurous eater, you can find everything you need right there in the heart of the city.
When in Prague though, it’s only fitting to give some of the tasty traditional dishes a try. You can plan out a nice traditional Czech food map through online reviews and let it guide you to the best spots in the city! If this all seems a bit much, the at-home alternative is putting on your chef’s hat and cooking something up yourself. You can pick up fresh ingredients from the green market, ask the locals for some recipes (or look some up online), and make something incredible from scratch that your stomach will thank you for!
