Monday, 19 October 2020

Pepper de Callier: Things to Think About

Prague Leadership Institute |
19 October 2020

“Vision without action is a daydream. Action without vision is a nightmare”. Japanese proverb

I dedicate this quote to all those out there who are just filled with good ideas. I mean really good ideas—visionary even. But, sadly, for some reason, those ideas never get converted into actual things, or processes. This wonderful Japanese proverb reminds us of the importance of converting thoughts into actions. Without mastering that conversion piece, or surrounding yourself with people who have mastered it, life can be disappointing. So, to all you dreamers out there, don't stop dreaming—go for it! Just be sure you protect those dreams from becoming nightmares. The key word for today is Conversion.

Good luck on your journey!