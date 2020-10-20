Tourism industry will receive CZK 500 million in Covid funding
The government approved the new program in support for the travel operators, travel agencies, and guides. It was stated by Klára Dostálová, the Minister for Regional Development. She added that half of the billion CZK are prepared for these needs.
Travel operators will receive up to 2.75 percent of the planned revenues from the tour sales this year. Travel agencies will get 500 CZK for each cancelled trip because of the pandemic, bought from December 1 last year to October 1 this year. Also, they have a right to claim compensation for the cancelled spa trips due to the closure of those. Each tourism agency focused on domestic tourism will get a 50 000 Czech crowns subsidy.
Andrea Řezníčková, the spokesman for travel agency Invia, is happy about the fact that the government approved this type of support. It’s still not clear whether the support will be per trip or per person.
“Of course, we would prefer it to be a contribution per person," Řezníčková added.
Tourism guides will be able to get up to 50 000 CZK if they provide at least 10 hours of free work in school facilities. If they don’t meet the conditions, they can get up to 40 000 Czech crowns.
Currently, 14000 people are employed in travel agencies. According to the Ministry of Regional Development, the six largest foreign travel operators have paid 1.5 billion CZK in advance payments.
