Quarantine measures will be tightened, Prymula warns
During Tuesday's meeting of the Chamber of Deputies, the Minister of Health, Roman Prymula, warned that the government may tighten the measures used to combat the novel coronavirus, Novinky.cz reports. The announcement comes after both the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health expressed concerns that citizens fail to follow the already established measures.
Prymula expects the epidemiological situation to reach its peak on November 11. By this time, 11000 beds equipped with ventilators and another 3000 beds for patients in a critical condition will be occupied. According to the minister, the introduced measures are not proving as effective as desired.
“Now about 30% of all tests carried out are positive. The scale of infection in our society turned out to be greater than we expected. Now we are seeing only the tip of the iceberg, ”the minister said, Vinegret.cz reports.
It is expected that hospitals will face the highest flood of patients between the 3rd-11th of November. If the estimated number of new patients will be correct, the hospitals will reach their bed capacity.
“Judging by the statistics received from mobile operators, the mobility of residents is now 30-50% higher than in March. There are still too many contacts between the people, so the introduced measures are not always effective, and some people do not comply with them, at all. Therefore, we will be forced to introduce new, tighter restrictions, ” Prymula said.
Another worrying incident, which might have influenced this warning, occurred on Sunday when about 2000 sports fans protested in Prague’s Old Town without the face masks. The government continues issuing statements encouraging the citizens to download the eRouška app, maintain social distance, and wear masks.
- Login to post comments
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.