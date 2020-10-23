State of emergency might last for the whole month of November
Some of the Czech top government officials do not expect the epidemiological situation in the country to improve by the 3rd of November – the proposed date of the end of the state of emergency. Jan Hamáček, the Minister of the Interior, suggested that it is highly unlikely that the state of emergency will be abandoned in the following weeks.
“To be honest, at the moment I cannot imagine that we will cope with the situation in 14 days. The belief that in two weeks we will no longer need quarantine measures is more like empty dreams,” he said during the interview on “Czech Television” Vinegret.cz reports.
According to Hamáček, it is far more likely that the government will be forced to extend the state of emergency till the 30th November. This view was also shared by other politicians, such as Markéta Pekarová Adamová (Top 09) and Ivan Bartoš (Pirate Party).
New restrictions were introduced on Wednesday, when the government officials decided to tighten the measures regarding social interactions, free movement and functioning of small business.
Andrej Babiš, the Prime Minister, stated that strict measures are important to avoid the "collapse of the healthcare system" which can happen between November 7 and 11. As of now, the government is planning to meet on Friday to discuss the proposal of extending the state of emergency.
- Login to post comments
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.